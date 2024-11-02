(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool managed to beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield in another brilliant result for Arne Slot’s side.

The Reds were losing 1-0 but managed to make a comeback at Anfield and win the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

Slot’s side have moved to the top of the league now with Manchester City losing against Bournemouth today.

The Reds have a two point lead over Pep Guardiola’s Man City side in another early twist in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle at St James’ Park in another positive result for Slot’s side, making it the best possible day for Liverpool.

However, their only negative from the win today was the injury suffered by Ibrahima Konate.

The French defender was taken off at halftime and replaced by Joe Gomez, who impressed in he second half against a determined Brighton side.

Virgil van Dijk was asked about the injury suffered by his centre-back partner and the Dutch centre-back is hopeful that it is not too serious.

“So many bodies around the ball and I think I headed him on his arm,” said Van Dijk after the game on BBC Sport.

“Hopefully it is not too bad. We just have to see. You can be quite okay as a player with an arm injury so hopefully he will be fine.”

Konate has been rock solid for the Reds this season and he has taken his game to the next level under the leadership of Slot.

The Reds were linked with new defenders throughout the summer transfer window but not signing a new defender proved to be the right decision and it has worked in their favour.

Ibrahima Konate has turned around his Liverpool career

Konate was demoted to the bench by Jurgen Klopp last season but he has managed to prove his critics wrong again.

Van Dijk would be hoping to get his partner back soon as the Dutch defender appears to be comfortable playing alongside him.

Apart from the injury suffered by Konate, everything worked in the favour of the Reds and Slot has managed to win eight games out of the ten Premier League games he has managed, showing that his team needs to be feared in the title race this season.