(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic in recent months.

Julen Lopetegui is under a lot of pressure after a mediocre start of the season and the Hammers are reportedly looking at potential replacements. According to a report from Daily Mail, Terzic is now keen on a move to the Premier League as he plots his return to management this season.

The 41-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving the German club in the summer. It will be interesting to see if West Ham decide to make a move for him. He is a free agent and that makes him a very attractive prospect for most clubs. David Sullivan will certainly be attracted to the idea of appointing him as a replacement for the Spanish manager if West Ham decide to chop and change.

Terzic has shown at the German club that he can manage a big club with expectations, and he is capable of implementing an attractive style of football as well.

Can Lopetegui keep his job?

It remains to be seen whether Lopetegui can hold onto his job now. West Ham picked up a morale-boosting victory over Manchester United last time out and that will have given them some much-needed confidence boost. The result will come as a relief for the manager as well. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can build on that performance in the coming weeks. Defeats in the upcoming matches could put the Spaniard under immense pressure.

He has been backed significantly during the summer transfer window, and he will be expected to guide West Ham to european qualification this season. It will be interesting to see how the situation situation develops.

The opportunity to manage the Hammers will certainly be an exciting option for Terzic and the 41-year-old will certainly fancy a move to the London club.