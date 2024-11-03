(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as the club’s manager and the Portuguese is already working towards a January clean-up.

The 39-year-old manager has decided that he wants to get rid of four Manchester United players – Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Antony and Christian Eriksen, as per Fichajes.

All four players have been quite underwhelming for Manchester United and it is no surprise that the new manager wants them gone. Their departures will not only make way for quality players to come in, but it will also free up the wage bill.

For example, Casemiro is on £350,000-a-week at Old Trafford Manchester United might be able to accommodate two top-quality players on that kind of money.

There is no doubt that Manchester United have a quality squad at their disposal, but they need the right reinforcements in order to challenge for major trophies. Getting rid of their fringe players should be a top priority for them as well. It remains to be seen whether they can sell these four players when the transfer window reopens in January.

Man United need to clean their deadwood

Casemiro is a top-class player who has proven himself throughout his career. However, he is clearly on the decline and he has been a shadow of his former self this season. He needs to be moved on so that Manchester United can bring in someone younger with more potential.

As far as Antony is concerned, he has been a huge underwhelming signing and the former Ajax winger is yet to make his mark in English football.

Lindelof has struggled for regular game time at Manchester United and he has fallen further down the pecking order after the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro at the start of the season. It would be ideal for him to move on and join a club where he will play regularly.

Eriksen is in the twilight stages of his career as well.