Arne Slot issues Ibrahima Konate injury update after defender was forced off at halftime

Liverpool managed to win 2-1 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday after going a goal down.

The Reds came back thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, taking Liverpool to the top of the Premier League standings after Manchester City failed to win against Bournemouth.

It was the perfect matchday for Liverpool with both Arsenal and Man City losing their matches, giving Arne Slot’s side the advantage in the Premier League title race.

The win against Brighton came at a cost though, with Liverpool losing defender Ibrahima Konate through an injury.

The Frenchman was taken off at halftime and replace by Joe Gomez, who had a brilliant game and impressed the Liverpool manager.

After the win, Slot provided the update about the defender and whether it is a long term injury for the key Liverpool star who is enjoying a brilliant season.

The Liverpool manager said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

He said: ‘Ibou [Konate] was in a lot of pain at half-time.

‘It was not only the first half that was a big disappointment, there was also the disappointment that he had to go off. He’s been really good for us the whole season.

‘We don’t know (the extent) yet. He hasn’t been to the hospital yet. It might not even be necessary to go to the hospital. It’s always difficult to judge an injury straight after it happened.

‘Let’s hope he can be with us as soon as possible because he had a big impact on our season up until now.’

Liverpool need Ibrahima Konate back in their starting line up soon

Konate has been rock solid in defense for the Reds this season and his partnership with Virgil van Dijk has only conceded six goals in ten Premier League matches this season.

The 25-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league this season and the Reds would be hoping to have him back soon.

Slot has depth in defensive positions though, with both Gomez and Jarrel Quansah waiting for an opportunity to prove themselves, but Van Dijk’s chemistry has developed with Konate this season and they both have been a headache for Premier League attackers all season.

