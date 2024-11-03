(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners struggled to create chances against a determined Newcastle United side and suffered a blow against Eddie Howe’s men with Alexander Isak scoring the only goal of the match and securing three points for the Magpies.

It was another game that proved that the Gunners attack is lacking quality and depth, something that caused them the league title last season.

Arteta failed to sign any attacker in the summer transfer window and focused more on midfield and defensive additions.

Despite the Arsenal manager supporting his attackers and claiming after the Newcastle United defeat that he is happy with his options, the Gunners could make a move for a Premier League attacker.

According to The Mirror, the Premier League giants could target a move for West Ham United’s Mohamed Kudus as a replacement of Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Al-Ittihad tried to sign him in a late move at the end of the transfer window but the North London club rejected their approach and kept Trossard at the club.

The former Brighton man has been a key player for the Gunners and he offers them versatility in attack as well as finishing quality.

However, his form this season has not been the best and along with Kai Havertz struggling to make the same impact Erling Haaland is making at Manchester City and Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, it is making it difficult for the Gunners to challenge for the league title this season.

Arsenal have shown interest in Mohamed Kudus in the past

Arsenal hold a long term interest in West Ham’s Kudus when he was a player at Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The report has mentioned that the Gunners may have to splash £90million to sign the West Ham star.

The Gunners have already paid close to £100million to the Hammers when they brought Declan Rice from the London Stadium to the Emirates Stadium.

The next few months will make it more clear about what Arteta would target next year in terms of signings.

Their defense is largely settled but sometimes their attack looks clueless and that is where Arteta might enter the market to make additions.