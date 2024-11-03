(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are sitting at the top of the league after beating Brighton on Saturday at Anfield.

They could not have a better matchday since both Arsenal and Manchester City suffered defeats at the hands of Newcastle United and Bournemouth respectively.

Arne Slot’s side moved two points clear at the top of the league with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah inspiring the team to victory against Brighton.

Soon, the focus will shift towards the contract situation of some of the Liverpool players who are facing an uncertain future at the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have all entered the final year of their contract at the club and speculation about their future is growing with every passing week.

Football pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is confident that Salah and Van Dijk will decide to stay at the club but Alexander-Arnold may move to Real Madrid who are interested in signing the English defender.

Carragher said, as quoted by the BBC and reported by The Mirror:

“I’m pretty confident that the two older lads [Virgil Van Dijk and Mohammed Salah] will sign. They’re at a stage where it’s difficult to move on to a better club than Liverpool.

“When I played, the two only clubs where players would want to move on to were the Spanish giants but I don’t really see that now for Virgil and Mo – who will be desperate to break as many records as he can.

“Trent is in a different situation, so that’s the one most people will be worried about with the interest from Real Madrid and the fact that Dani Carvajal has done his ACL.”

Has Trent Alexander-Arnold made up his mind to leave Liverpool?

The fans would be worried after hearing the comments from Carragher about one of their best players this season.

Alexander-Arnold is a boyhood Liverpool fan but he has been linked with a move to La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid where his best friend Jude Bellingham plays.

The chance to play with his mate and for one of the biggest clubs in world football might be too difficult to reject for the England international.

He could walk straight into the team at the Santiago Bernabeu due to Dani Carvajal’s long term injury.

By the start of January, Alexander-Arnold will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs and if the Reds are seriously interested in keeping him, they need to act fast.