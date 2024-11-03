Chelsea and Liverpool want to sign Karim Adeyemi.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi.

The 22-year-old German international has been in impressive form this season and he has five goals and five assists in eight appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea could certainly use a versatile attacker like him who is capable of operating on either flank as well as centrally. However, a report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea will only be able to sign him if they manage to sell some of their fringe players first.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can clear the deadwood when the transfer window opens in January.

Meanwhile, they will face competition from Liverpool who are keen on signing the player as well. The Reds are looking at potential alternatives to Mohamed Salah who will be a free agent in the summer of 2025. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Chelsea to the signature of Adeyemi.

Karim Adeyemi could be an expensive addition

The 22-year-old has a contract with the German club until 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Dortmund are under no pressure to sell him any time soon, and they will demand a premium if any club comes calling.

Chelsea and Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to pay a premium and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Both clubs are in need of attacking reinforcements and the German international would be a quality long-term investment.

He is only 22 and Adeyemi is likely to develop with coaching and experience. Chelsea and Liverpool could help him fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons. Joining them would help him compete at a higher level and push for major trophies as well. The attacker could be attracted to the idea of joining the two English clubs.