Major cleanup planned: Chelsea plan to sell 23-year-old who is causing tactical imbalance

Chelsea FC
Enzo Maresca has started well as Chelsea manager
Chelsea are prepared to sell the Argentine international midfielder Enzo Fernandez at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea in a deal worth around £105 million, but the Blues are planning a major cleanup in the summer and he could be sacrificed because he has not been able to fulfil Enzo Maresca’s tactical demands, as per Fichajes

The Italian manager believes that a pairing of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia would add greater defensive balance to the side. As a result, Fernandez has struggled for regular game time in recent weeks.

The World Cup-winning midfielder will want to play regularly and he is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Ideally, there is unlikely to be any shortage of suitors for a world-class talent like him. He has been linked with Real Madrid recently. 

Fernandez was linked with multiple clubs before he chose to join Chelsea. He will hope to join a big club capable of winning major trophies. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be able to recoup some money from his departure and improve their squad further. 

Chelsea ready to sell Enzo Fernandez.
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez is a quality player

Despite the fact that he has not been able to win over Maresca, there is no doubt that the South American international is a terrific talent with a bright future. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder, and Chelsea could end up regretting the decision to let him leave. 

The midfielder will be determined to prove his quality at the highest level. His ability to control the tempo of the game and create goalscoring chances with his exceptional long-range passing will certainly be missed at Chelsea if he moves on. The Blues are lacking another player with his skill set. 

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can find a suitable destination for him in the coming months.

