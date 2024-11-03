(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Callum Wilson from Newcastle United.

The 32-year-old will be a free agent next summer and he could be available for a reasonable price in January, as per the Sun. Palace need to bring in attacking reinforcements and signing a proven goalscorer like Wilson in January could help them get their season back on track.

They showed great improvement under Oliver Glasner last season, but their form has been underwhelming this season. The Eagles will look to bounce back strongly and they need the right reinforcements in order for that to happen.

Wilson could be a transformative addition for them. The 32-year-old has not played for Newcastle this season because of injury problems, but he is close to recovering and he will look to play more often during the second half of the season.

At Newcastle, he will be a backup option to Alexander Isak and therefore leaving the club could be an attractive option for the player as well. Crystal Palace would be an exciting opportunity for him, especially if they are willing to provide him with ample first-team action.

He will be expected to compete with Jean Philipp-Mateta for the starting spot. Alternatively, he could start alongside the Frenchman as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

It would be ideal for Newcastle to sell the player during the January transfer window and invest in a younger player. Wilson will be a free agent in the summer of 2025, and the Magpies should look to recoup some money for him in January instead of losing him for free next summer.

Crystal Palace will face competition from Fulham, Brentford and Southampton. However, it is fair to assume that they have the resources to get the deal across the line.