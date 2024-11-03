Aston Villa want to sign Kevin Zenon.

(Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Boca Juniors attacker Kevin Zenon.

According to Fichajes, Unai Emery has requested the 23-year-old winger’s signing and it will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club can get the deal across the line.

Zenon is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a quality player for Aston Villa with the right guidance. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit and the versatile 23-year-old would be the ideal long-term investment.

He is capable of operating on either flank as well as centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the Aston Villa attack. He has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham as well.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could play a key role in getting the deal done. He could help convince his compatriot to join the West Midlands club.

Kevin Zenon could fancy Aston Villa move

A move to the Premier League will be an attractive opportunity for the South American attacker. It would be a huge step up in his career and he would get to showcase his qualities in English football.

Aston Villa have put together a quality squad and they have a top-class manager at the helm. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will be an attractive destination for the player. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Boca Juniors.

The 23-year-old will look to prove himself in English football and establish himself as a key player for Aston Villa. It could boost his chances of playing regularly for the Argentina national team as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.