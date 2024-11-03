(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Denmark International Rasmus Kristensen has impressed during his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt and the player could leave Leeds United permanently in 2025.

According to Give Me Sport, the German club have an option to sign the player permanently for a fee of around €15 million. The Bundesliga outfit are very impressed with his performances this season and they could look to make a move to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

However, Frankfurt will wait until the end of the season to try and negotiate a lower fee with Leeds United if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Kristensen could be attracted to the idea of continuing in the Bundesliga. He is well-settled at the German club, and he will want to compete at a high level with them.

Meanwhile, Leeds are desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. If they manage to return to the top flight, they might be able to convince Kristensen to come back. That said, if Frankfurt exercises the clause to buy him permanently, Leeds will be powerless to stop him from leaving.

The 27-year-old defender will want to compete at the highest level, and staying in the Bundesliga might be ideal for him.