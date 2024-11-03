Denmark International Rasmus Kristensen has impressed during his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt and the player could leave Leeds United permanently in 2025.
According to Give Me Sport, the German club have an option to sign the player permanently for a fee of around €15 million. The Bundesliga outfit are very impressed with his performances this season and they could look to make a move to sign him permanently at the end of the season.
However, Frankfurt will wait until the end of the season to try and negotiate a lower fee with Leeds United if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.
Ben Jacobs said: “Rasmus Kristensen has impressed Frankfurt both on and off the field and it’s a shame he’s picked up a muscle injury and will miss a few weeks. Kristensen has proven reliable, and Frankfurt also view him as a positive dressing-room influence. There is a chance they try to sign him permanently, but it’s likely if so they try to negotiate the €15m option to buy. We’ll have to wait and see what happens. If Leeds don’t go up, Frankfurt might be able to do a bargain deal but it’s too early to tell right now.”
Kristensen could be attracted to the idea of continuing in the Bundesliga. He is well-settled at the German club, and he will want to compete at a high level with them.
Meanwhile, Leeds are desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. If they manage to return to the top flight, they might be able to convince Kristensen to come back. That said, if Frankfurt exercises the clause to buy him permanently, Leeds will be powerless to stop him from leaving.
It remains to be seen how the situation develops.
The 27-year-old defender will want to compete at the highest level, and staying in the Bundesliga might be ideal for him.