(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

According to Give Me Sport, Chelsea are not very keen on securing the services of the 19-year-old goalkeeper right away and Leicester are not looking to sell him soon either.

However, the Blues could alter their stance and make a move for the 19-year-old, because of the recent performances of Robert Sanchez. The Spanish goalkeeper has been heavily criticised and Chelsea could look to bring in an alternative.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea rate the talented young goalkeeper highly and a fee of over £35 million will be required to get the deal done.

“Leicester have no plans to lose Mads Hermansen mid-season. It would likely take £35m+ to change that. The bigger fear is if Leicester go down, Hermansen would be very hard to keep.

“It was the same with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes. It’s true that Enzo Maresca really trusted and liked Hermansen when he was Leicester’s manager, but Chelsea are not urgently seeking another goalkeeper. There is still trust in Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen to compete for the number one spot.

Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality alternative to Sanchez. The Spanish goalkeeper has not been at his best and he needs to be replaced.

Having a quality backup goalkeeper would not only improve Chelsea as a squad, but the competition for places will help both players improve as well.

Apart from Sanchez, Chelsea had Filip Jorgensen and Djordje Petrovic at their disposal. Petrovic is on loan at Strasbourg. In addition to that, Mike Penders will arrive at the end of the season as well. Chelsea have plenty of depth in the goalkeeping department and the arrival of the 19-year-old would only add to the depth and quality of the squad.