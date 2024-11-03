Why Lisandro Martinez avoided a red card for his reckless challenge on Cole Palmer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea played a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in a match which was disappointing in terms of quality for large parts of the game.

The Red Devils opened the scoring in the second half with a penalty from Bruno Fernandes, which was his first Premier League goal of the season, but the Blues replied quickly with a fine strike from Moises Caicedo.

It was a dull encounter between two of the biggest teams in the league but as most matches these days, it ended with controversy in the end.

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez only received a booking for his late challenge on Cole Palmer when many believed that the defender will be shown his marching orders.

The challenge was checked by VAR and Martinez was lucky to avoid a red card for it.

VAR Michael Salisbury and Nick Hopton reviewed the incident but agreed with the decision the on-field referee had made.

The Premier League have now explained the reason behind Martinez only receiving a yellow card by referee Robert Jones.

The Premier League Match Centre account on X came up with an explanation behind the decision from the referee and the VAR.

“The referee issued a yellow card to Martinez for a challenge on Palmer. VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of no red card, deeming that it was a reckless challenge and not serious foul play.”

Lisandro Martinez deserved a red card for his dangerous tackle

The Man United centre-back was fortunate not to get a red card for his challenge after catching Palmer with his studs on the knee.

It was late in the game and it had little effect on the result of the match but it saved Martinez from suspension in the next match and a much more serious punishment.

A draw in the end was a fair result between both the sides who failed to take their chances in front of goal.