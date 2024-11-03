“I had a scan today” – Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate confirms injury extent

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League standings with a win against Brighton on Saturday.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah turned around the match for the Reds who were losing 1-0 against the Seagulls.

The Reds, inspired by manager Arne Slot’s halftime team talk, came back to win at Anfield and since both Arsenal and Manchester City lost their matches, the win gave the Merseyside club a crucial advantage in the Premier League title race.

The only concern for the Liverpool faithful from the match against Brighton was the injury suffered by centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

The French defender was taken off at halftime and looked visibly in pain. Joe Gomez was brought on to replace the injured defender.

Virgil van Dijk had pointed out after the match that the injury might not be too serious and that is also what the scan has confirmed.

Konate posted a message on his Instagram account, making the fans aware of the extent of his injury.

He wrote:

“Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ibrahimakonate

Virgil van Dijk has brought the best out of Ibrahima Konate

This comes as huge boost for Liverpool who rely on Konate’s presence at the heart of their defense alongside Van Dijk.

Both of the Liverpool centre-backs have been in fine form this season and their record shows that.

They have only conceded six Premier League goals in ten matches this season, showing that they are the best defensive side in the league by some distance.

Despite the availability of defenders like Gomez and Jarrel Quansah as back up, Liverpool know that Konate is important to their chances of winning silverware and his consistent level of performances have not gone unnoticed.