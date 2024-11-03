Liverpool and Arsenal want to sign Cristhian Mosquera.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing the Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old central defender, and they are prepared to compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Liverpool are reportedly looking at the emerging La Liga talent as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch international defender is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and he will be a free agent next summer. The club is to agree on a contract extension with him, and it seems that they are planning for life after Van Dijk.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature. The defender is valued at €30 million and it is a reasonable amount of money for a player of his potential. Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line. Convincing the player should not be a problem for them. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the 20-year-old will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

A move to the Premier League will be an excellent opportunity for the young defender to showcase his qualities in England and regular exposure in English could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Arsenal keen on Cristhian Mosquera

Meanwhile, the report claims that Arsenal want to sign the player as well. They are looking at him as a potential replacement for Jakub Kiwior. Arsenal would be an excellent destination for the player as well, and it remains to be seen what he decides. Both clubs have the finances to pay the asking price and they will be hoping to get the deal done in the coming months.

Both clubs have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help him develop further.