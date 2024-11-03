Man United given Ruben Amorim warning in one particular area after Erik ten Hag failure

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim after they decided to sack Erik ten Hag following the club’s defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have suffered once again this season and Ten Hag has been the main reason behind it.

The Dutch manager failed to inspire his players and struggled to make tactical adjustments in favour of the team and that ultimately cost him his job at the Man United.

Amorim has now joined the club to replace Ten Hag but he faces the difficult talk of reviving the club that is currently sitting in 13th position in the league.

Keith Wyness, in conversation with Football Insider, has claimed that the Red Devils will be concerned about Amorim signing his favourite players just like Ten Hag did during his spell at the club.

The Dutch manager signed the likes of Andre Onana, Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Sofyan Amrabat and Noussair Mazraoui, the players he had already managed in the past.

They have not worked well for the Premier League giants and Wyness has warned the Red Devils hierarchy of making the same mistake again.

“They’ll be very concerned about bringing Amorim’s favourites in,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“This is where Ashworth and Jason Wilcox have got to earn their money. They’ve got to put in place the cohesive style of Man United behind the scenes. It can’t be just based on the manager’s opinion.

“Amorim is obviously a talented manager, but he’s got to realise that he’s only one part of the bigger picture.

“They’ve got to try and avoid making the same mistakes they made with Ten Hag. If something goes wrong with Amorim, they can’t lose all the players he brings in.”

Only Lisandro Martinez has worked well for the club, a former Ten Hag player who he signed from Dutch giants Ajax.

Man United made the mistake of offering too much freedom to Ten Hag and he spent money on players who have not been useful for the club.

Man United have to be cautious with new manager Ruben Amorim

The club should avoid making another mistake like that and they probably realise that too.

Amorim has been appointed as the Head Coach and not as the manager, which means that his main job will be working with the players that the club provide him, rather than making signings on his own like Ten Hag.

Man United have learned their lesson and that is a better way to move forward considering that they have struggled with manager having too much power in the past.

Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande is linked with a move to Man United after Amorim became the Red Devils manager.