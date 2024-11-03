Photos from Getty Images.

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The featured game of the weekend will be broadcast live from Manchester as Ruud van Nistlerooy’s Red Devils welcome Enzo Maresca’s Blues to Old Trafford.

Looking to build some momentum ahead of Ruben Amorim’s impending arrival, Van Nistlerooy will be hoping to make it two wins from two following the side’s recent 5-2 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup mid-week.

Elsewhere, depending on the result between Spurs and Aston Villa earlier in the day, Chelsea will know that a win could see them leapfrog Nottingham Forest and move up to third in the table.

Ahead of the match, which is scheduled to kick-off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time), both managers have named their starting lineups.

Man United vs. Chelsea lineups

Man United

Christian Eriksen is out for Man United and he will be missed by the Red Devils considering his current form. However, Ruud van Nistelrooy will be hoping that his midfield of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes performs well against a strong Chelsea midfield.

“Take me home, United Road!” 👊#MUFC || #MUNCHE

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2024

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandes drops to the bench for Chelsea while Jadon Sancho failed to make his place in the squad due to illness. Reece James starts for the Blues which is a massive boost for Enzo Maresca.