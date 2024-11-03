(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah kept up his fine form for the Reds this season by scoring the winner against Brighton on Saturday.

The Premier League giants were losing but Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah turned around the match for them and and took Liverpool to the top of the Premier League standings.

Salah has now scored seven goals in the league this season along with five assists for the Merseyside club.

He is currently in the form of his life but his long term future at Liverpool remains uncertain due to his contract situation.

At the end of the season, Salah is set to become a free agent and Liverpool are reportedly targeting a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Jamie Carragher is still confident about Salah signing a new contract at the club but Salah’s latest post on X would suggestion otherwise.

The Egyptian attacker wrote after the win against Brighton:

“Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

Has Mohamed Salah revealed something about his contract?

Salah has been the pillar of the Liverpool attack since joining the club and due to his presence in their attack, they have managed to rule the Premier League and the Champions League.

The fact that Salah has used the words “no matter what” in his post shows that the club is still far away from agreeing a new deal with the Premier League star.

It would be a massive blow for the Reds to lose him and that too as a free agent.

Liverpool hierarchy should do whatever it takes to keep the player at the club and prolong his stay.

Under Slot, Salah has played some of the best football in his career and the Reds would find it difficult to replace his goals and assist.