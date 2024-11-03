Newcastle United stance has emerged over key man after difficult start to the season

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have struggled for most of the season but their recent results have shown that Eddie Howe is still the right man for the job.

Their wins against Chelsea and Arsenal at St James’ Park, in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League respectively, have changed the mood at the club after a disappointing start to the season.

The summer transfer window was an underwhelming one for the Toon Army but it all started going downhill for them when the season started and they failed to produce positive results.

However, Howe is now finally managing to get the best out of his players and the result of Alexander Isak to form and fitness has helped the club.

He scored in both the matches against Chelsea and Arsenal, showing that he is still one of the best strikers in the league.

According to Football Insider, Howe’s job at St James’ Park is safe and Newcastle are not thinking about sacking the manager.

The English manager has the backing of the club to turnaround their season after a difficult start.

Howe has shown in the past how good he can be and it was under his leadership that the Magpies reached the Champions League.

Eddie Howe has to find a way to take Newcastle back to the top half

Newcastle are currently 12th in the league and in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

They face Brentford at home in the league cup and they expect they can reach the semifinal of the competition, which would take them closer to their first silverware in ages.

The club expect Howe to deliver a trophy and they have a good chance this season to make it happen.

No matter what happens though, his job is safe at the moment and considering how he has made the Magpies a force in English football, it is not a surprise to see the club’s hierarchy rate him highly.

Man United showed interest in appointing Howe after Erik ten Hag’s departure but the English manager has no intention of leaving the Magpies.