Paul Scholes singles out Man United star for criticism for what he did against Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea played a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in a match that was low on quality for a large part of the game.

Bruno Fernandes gave the hosts the lead in the second half with a penalty but his goal was canceled by a stunning strike from Moises Caicedo.

The one point that Chelsea won against the Red Devils was enough to take them into the top four of the Premier League ahead of Arsenal.

It was a result that did not work in favour of either of the team and there were few players who impressed in the big match at Old Trafford.

One of the Man United players received criticism from Paul Scholes for his miss and that was Marcus Rashford.

The English attacker had a great opportunity to score for the hosts but his poor effort failed to make any change to the score line and Scholes was not pleased with the 27-year-old.

Scholes criticised Rashford on Premier League Productions, as reported by TBR Football:

“I expect him to do better. I think he is trying to make the goal look better by going high into the roof of the net. It is quite a simple side-foot volley from seven yards.

“All he has to do is keep it down.”

Marcus Rashford is struggling to perform at Man United

Rashford would be hoping to get back into goal scoring form to impress new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Man United star has struggled at the club for a long time but he would be hoping that a change of manager at the club could help him revive his career.

He scored seven goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season and this season his performances have not improved with the attacker scoring just one goal in 10 appearances.

As a senior member of the team, he needs to improve his performances and become the leader of the Man United attack.