Premier League predictions: Spurs vs. Aston Villa and Man United vs. Chelsea preview, odds and picks

Sunday is a big day in the Premier League with two big matches scheduled to take place.

Spurs host Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to take on Man United.

Read on to find out more about both matches, including the latest betting odds as well as what our Premier League predictions are.

Spurs vs. Aston Villa: Villains unbeaten in last seven

Although Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites suffered a 1-0 defeat during their last Premier League match against Crystal Palace, they come into today’s match off the back of a win having beaten Manchester City 2-1 in the EFL Cup in mid-week.

Villa, on the other hand, are in much better domestic form. Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches and sit fifth in the table as a result. Another three points today would see the Villians leapfrog Nottingham Forest and move into third.

Latest odds: Villa considerable underdogs

Tottenham 19/20

Draw 31/10

Villa 29/10

Prediction: Goals galore

Goals are not hard to come by with these two these teams.

The pair have already scored double figures in the league this season, and with both teams scoring in two out of their last three meetings, fans will probably be expecting to see more goals again today.

Prediction: Both teams to score.

Man United vs. Chelsea: Blues looking to go third

The featured game of the weekend will see Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s Red Devils welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford.

While this fixture is always one to highlight, United, given the choice, wouldn’t have chosen to play the Blues right now. Although there is still a lol of work for Maresca to do, the Londoners are having a much better season.

Winning four of their last six league matches, including a 4-2 victory over Brighton, Chelsea are in decent form and, depending on what happens between Spurs and Aston Villa in the earlier kick off, will be aiming to move up to third in the table with an away win against United.

Elsewhere, United, who are preparing to welcome new manager Ruben Amorim, currently sit 13th in the table, and know they must start picking up points if they’re to salvage their domestic campaign.

Latest odds: Bookies struggling to pick Old Trafford favourite

Man United 13/8

Draw 29/10

Chelsea 13/8

Prediction: Goals at both ends

Goals are almost guaranteed when these two teams meet.

The pair have scored 20 goals in the last six matchups and with both teams boasting a wealth of attacking talent, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the net ripple at both ends again.

Prediction: Both teams to score.

*Odds taken from Bet365 and accurate at time of publish.

