West Ham United targeting move for 41-year-old manager to replace Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United sacked David Moyes in the summer and appointed Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers finished in the top half of the Premier League table last season but they still wanted better and decided to part ways with Moyes so that they could compete in a better way at the top of the table with the big clubs.

The club backed Lopetegui in the transfer market and the Hammers had their biggest ever transfer window.

They signed the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Carlos Soler, Niclas Fullkrug and other players to show their ambition.

However, the season has been disastrous for them and they have only manageg to win three games out of the 12 they have played so far.

Their 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest this weekend might be enough to decide the future of Lopetegui at the club who could be sacked by West Ham.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing column, Edin Terzic is likely to replace Loeptegui at the club.

The manager worked under Slaven Bilic at the club before and his time at Borussia Dortmund has shown that he can take the Hammers to the next level.

Terzic won two trophies during his time as the manager of Dortmund and the Premier League club is now considering appointing him due to Lopetegui’s poor performances.

Eden Terzic could be the man to revive West Ham United

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano has mentioned Terzic as the man who the Hammers could turn to in order to solve their current crisis at the club.

The 41-year-old manager is a free agent at the moment after leaving the Bundesliga giants in the summer.

Terzic has history with the Hammers and he could be open to the opportunity to manage in the Premier League.

14th placed West Ham United need fresh ideas and somebody who can improve the level of the players at the club, something Lopetegui has failed to do during his time.

Man United have been linked with a move for Terzic in the past but with Ruben Amorim getting the job at Old Trafford, West Ham can have an easier path to appoint him.