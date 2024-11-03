(Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Arsenal-owned goalkeeper Karl Hein at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Estonian goalkeeper is currently on loan at La Liga club Real Valladolid. He has shown his quality for club and country, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality addition to the Tottenham squad. He has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Fraser Forster will be out of contract next summer, and Tottenham need to bring in a reliable backup option to Guglielmo Vicario and Hein would certainly be a quality long-term addition.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old goalkeeper will be a free agent in 2025, and he will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January. However, Tottenham will have to wait until the summer in order to sign him. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to join the club on a free transfer. It would be a major bargain if Tottenham can get the deal done.

The North London club will need to improve their squad if they want to do well across multiple competitions and fight for major trophies. Having a quality backup goalkeeper could prove to be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, the report claims that the goalkeeper could be tempted to join Tottenham if the opportunity presents itself. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can provide him with ample gametime assurances. The 22-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Tottenham will not benefit him.

That said, it is evident that he does not have a future at Arsenal and it would be ideal for him to move on. It is highly unlikely that there will be a contract extension any time soon. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement with the player in the coming months.