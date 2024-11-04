“We know…” – Arsenal winger interest confirmed, Serie A star not doing his chances “any harm”

Ademola Lookman celebrates with his Atalanta teammates (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has commented on the transfer links with Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman after his eye-catching performances in Serie A.

Lookman has come a long way during his time in Italy after previously having a bit of a journeyman career with underwhelming spells at clubs like Everton, Fulham, Leicester City and RB Leipzig.

The Nigeria international is really enjoying his football now, however, after developing his game under tactical mastermind Gian Piero Gasperini, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn an even bigger move soon.

Watts is aware of Arsenal looking for a new winger, so Lookman could make sense, though for now it seems he’s not entirely convinced that the links are that strong.

Although there has been some speculation about the 27-year-old being on Arsenal’s radar, and other top clubs, Watts believes it might be more agent-driven than anything genuine from the club.

Ademola Lookman transfer: Is Arsenal’s interest actually genuine?

“Ademola Lookman had another excellent weekend for Atalanta in Italy, scoring twice in their impressive win against Napoli,” Watts told CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

“He’s one of countless wingers who has been linked with Arsenal in the past and they did of course have a close up view of him when they met Atalanta in the Champions League a little bit earlier in the season.

“The Lookman link is never one that I had confirmed. It always felt a bit like an agent driven story to me, especially as there was lots of talk about PSG being interested as well and also fresh contract talks with Atalanta.

“We’ll have to see if anything materialises in the future but he’s certainly not doing his chances of a move to a top club any harm at all with his performances in Italy right now.

“We know Arsenal will be on the lookout for a winger come the summer, with Raheem Sterling expected to head back to Chelsea following his loan spell in North London.

“Lookman has shown he can make a big impact at the top level, so we’ll see if a top club comes knocking.”