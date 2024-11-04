Arsenal crisis continues as important Mikel Arteta ally is set for shock exit

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal director Edu is reportedly set to make a surprise exit from the club in what is being described as a blow to manager Mikel Arteta.

Edu is highly regarded for the work he’s done in his time at the Emirates Stadium, working well alongside Arteta to take the club back into the Champions League and competing for the Premier League title again.

However, it now seems the Brazilian is heading for the exit door at Arsenal, with more developments expected in the next 24 hours, according to the Daily Mail.

The report notes that Edu is a key Arteta ally, and that the pair have worked well together to change the culture at the north London club after a period of decline towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

The 46-year-old was also a fine player for Arsenal back in the day, featuring prominently in Wenger’s 2003/04 Invincibles side.

Edu leaving Arsenal – how big a blow is this?

This news could hardly come at a worse time for the Gunners as the team goes through a major slump in form.

Arteta’s side were recently beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth, while they also lost 1-0 away to Newcastle on Saturday, with major questions now growing over whether they’ll be able to challenge for the title again this term.

It could be that this Edu issue has been going on behind the scenes and causing a distraction, while some more optimistic fans might also feel this is a sign that it’s time for a change at the top.

It’s a worry for Arteta, however, as he has worked well with Edu, who has backed him well with some smart signings.

The Spanish tactician won’t necessarily click as well with whoever comes in to replace Edu, so it could be that AFC are heading for another period of uncertainty.