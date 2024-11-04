“I’ve heard whispers” – Insider drops Arsenal transfer bombshell about Premier League star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers in recent transfer windows but they have shown faith in their current attackers.

Even after the match against Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta once again supported his attackers who are currently struggling to create chances as well as having trouble finishing them.

Among the many attackers linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, one of them is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who scored a winner for the Magpies against the Gunners at the weekend.

Mick Brown, former chief scout of Manchester United, has a reliable standing in the game and he has claimed that he has heard whispers of the Sweden international attacker leaving the Toon Army to join Arteta’s Arsenal side.

“He’d be an asset to any club in Europe,” he told Football Insider.

“I’ve heard whispers speaking about a potential move to Arsenal and that wouldn’t shock me.

“There are a few of the top clubs who have been keeping an eye on his situation.

“I think he’s getting a bit fed up at Newcastle and was expecting them to show a bit more ambition in the transfer window and with their results.

“He might feel next summer is a good time for him to move on.

“That’s the way things are now, particularly if they don’t qualify for Champions League.”

Alexander Isak to join Arsenal in the future?

Isak has a contract that runs until 2028 at St James’ Park but the striker is taking too long to agree to a new contract with Eddie Howe’s side.

Perhaps he is not happy with the club and wants to see which direction they are heading in before making a decision over his long term future.

Newcastle still hold a strong position in terms of the future of the striker and to sell him to a rival in the Premier League, they will demand a huge fee for the player.

After dealing with fitness issues at the start of the season, Isak is finally starting to find his form once again.

In the last two matches for the Magpies, Isak has scored against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and Arsenal in the Premier League.