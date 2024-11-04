3 goals and 3 assists: Aston Villa board confident future superstar will pen new long-term deal

Morgan Rogers celebrates an Aston Villa goal. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are confident that Morgan Rogers will sign a new deal with the Premier League club as the 22-year-old has earned himself a bumper contract with his performances this season.

The midfielder is having a breakthrough year at Villa Park as the English talent has the full trust of Unai Emery. Rogers has started all 13 games for Aston Villa in the Champions League and Premier League this term, scoring three goals and assisting a further three.

The 22-year-old has put himself in a great position for an England call-up this month and the feeling around Villa is that the young talent has the potential to be a superstar.

Rogers moved to Birmingham at the start of the year as Aston Villa agreed a £16m fee with Middlesbrough for the midfield talent. The former Boro star penned a deal at Villa Park until 2029 but having impressed massively this season, the Premier League outfit are keen to offer the player a bumper new deal.

Aston Villa are believed to be confident that Rogers will put pen to paper once new terms are sent, reports Football Insider, which could be crucial should the Premier League’s “Big Six” come calling next summer.

Morgan Rogers is key to the future of Aston Villa

Aston Villa continue to go from strength to strength under Emery and are making a great attempt at closing the gap to the top clubs in the Premier League. The “Big Six” will try to stop their progress by luring away their big stars and Villa cannot let that happen when it comes to Rogers.

The 22-year-old could be one of the best players in the Premier League in a few seasons’ time and fans of the Birmingham club will want to see the Englishman shine at Villa Park rather than at Old Trafford, Etihad or Emirates Stadium.

It would be a big deal if Rogers signs a new deal at Villa and it seems that the Birmingham outfit are confident of getting it done.