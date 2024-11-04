Fabrizio Romano provides update on sale status of £35m Chelsea star with 37 minutes of action

Benoit Badiashile has a future at Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea will not consider selling Benoit Badiashile during the 2025 transfer windows as the defender is highly thought of at Stamford Bridge despite his lack of game time.

The 23-year-old has featured for the Blues seven times this season in all competitions but when it comes to the Premier League, the French star has only received 37 minutes of action.

Badiashile is down Enzo Maresca’s pecking order behind the likes of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi. His future at the West London club looked uncertain heading into 2025 but that is not the case.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea do not consider the centre-back as a player for sale, as he’s highly thought of at Stamford Bridge.

The transfer journalist explains that the 23-year-old is considered part of the long-term project at Stamford Bridge as everyone at the club strongly believes the French star has a bright future in the sport.

The rest of this season could be tough for Badiashile given Maresca’s preferences at centre-back, but things could change if the former Monaco star can impress the Italian coach when given opportunities in the cup competitions.

Benoit Badiashile has a tough task at Chelsea

Badiashile has been with Chelsea since January 2023 having completed a £35m move from Monaco. The defender penned a massive seven-and-a-half-year contract until 2030 and as a result, the Blues would find it hard to move the player on, even if they wanted to.

The end of the 2023/24 campaign was the 23-year-old’s best spell at the club but the arrival of Maresca has hampered his progress in West London.

The new Chelsea boss seems to have full faith in Colwill and Fofana at present, which makes Badiashile’s task of breaking in the Premier League side’s starting 11 very difficult throughout the rest of the campaign.