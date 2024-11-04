Casemiro was furious at one Manchester United teammate’s lack of effort against Chelsea

Casemiro snaps at Alejandro Garnacho during Manchester United's draw with Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been spotted snapping at teammate Alejandro Garnacho during the game against Chelsea yesterday.

Fan footage has emerged showing Casemiro getting visibly frustrated with Garnacho after he lost the ball and then failed to adequately track back to try to make up for his error.

It’s been a difficult season at Man Utd and Chelsea were never going to be an easy opponent, though there are perhaps a few little basics that a few players could be doing better.

Watch below as Garnacho lost the ball high up the pitch, and allowed Chelsea to bomb forward as a result, with Casemiro having to make up a lot of ground to cover for his teammate…

Casemiro was clearly not happy with Garnacho and it’s surely something that the Argentine winger needs to be doing better, especially now that he’s more experienced at this level.

Gary Neville clearly understood Casemiro’s frustration with Alejandro Garnacho

Casemiro was not alone in being unimpressed with Garnacho, as former United defender Gary Neville also spoke on his podcast about both him and Marcus Rashford not doing enough as wide-players to help their full-backs out.

“I’m not gonna dig Rashford and Garnacho out, but I am, because they’re two players who have come through the ranks. I think that comes with some credit – you’re an academy player and you get a level of buy-in from the fans because of that, there is an enthusiasm towards them.

“They’ve been in the team now, Rashford for a good few years and Garnacho a couple of years or so, but when I watch [Bukayo] Saka, [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli [for Arsenal], I watch Bernardo Silva and [Phil] Foden for City or I watch players at Liverpool. I watch them all scurrying back, harassing and doubling up with real intent.

“I’ve just watched [Malo] Gusto run forward there on that far side during the first half and couldn’t believe how much space he gets. The first ethic is that you have to work hard.”

Garnacho is a top talent but this is precisely the kind of thing he’ll have to improve on quickly if he is to keep his place in the United starting line up and be a key part of helping the club back to the top.