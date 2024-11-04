Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups and head-to-head record

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend and it promises to be an exciting encounter between both the London rivals.

Chelsea are above Arsenal in the league at the moment with Enzo Maresca’s side sitting in fourth position, one place ahead of Mikel Arteta’s struggling Arsenal team.

The Gunners have managed to win just one point out of the last nine available. They have been beaten by Bournemouth and Newcastle United while they could only manage a draw at the Emirates Stadium against Liverpool.

With Arsenal now seven points behind league leaders Liverpool, they cannot afford to lose more ground on Arne Slot’s team.

As for Chelsea, they are looking to make it to the top four in the league and they are currently achieving their target. The chance to get a win over Arsenal would be something they would be looking at with great interest.

The Blues are going into the match after playing a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

This is the last match before the international break and both the teams would be hoping to go into the break with their confidence high.

How Chelsea could line up

Enzo Maresca has improved Chelsea this season and they are looking likely to qualify for the Champions League next season.

It is still early days in the season but Chelsea have shown with their form and their ability that they can beat any team in the league on their day.

Apart from the Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle United, only Liverpool have beaten the Blues in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Chelsea’s only concern at the moment would be the fitness of Jadon Sancho, who missed the match against his former team Man United due to illness.

Maresca is expected to use the same line up that he used against Man United at Old Trafford and as it stands, that is Chelsea’s strongest team on paper.

Chelsea Predicted Line up: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James (c), Lavia, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

How Arsenal could line up

Mikel Arteta will have some tough decisions to make in the big match at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners are desperately looking for a win but it remains to be seen if club captain Martin Odegaard will be fit to face Chelsea.

Will Arteta start Gabriel Martinelli on the left side or go with Leandro Trossard, who has scored two goals in the last two meetings against Chelsea?

Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all doubful for the match against Chelsea but Arteta would still have enough options to choose from.

Arsenal Predicted Line up: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Merino, Martinelli, Havertz, Saka (c).

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head to head record

As mentioned before, the Gunners have the upper hand in recent meetings between the two sides.

The last meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal ended 5-0 in favour of the Gunners at Stamford Bridge. It was a statement win from title chasing Arsenal side against Mauricio Pochettino’s struggling Chelsea.

In the last five meeting between both the London rivals, Arsenal have won four matches and the other match ended as a draw.

Chelsea will not only be playing to get three points but also for pride after getting humiliated by their rivals in the last meeting.

Both the teams have come up against each other 58 times in the Premier League, with Chelsea winning 18 of those matches and Arsenal winning 22.

18 matches have ended as draws in the league between the two sides.

