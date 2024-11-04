Carlo Ancelotti has masterplan to send €70m Real Madrid star to Tottenham in January

Endrick celebrates a Real Madrid goal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been linked with a sensational move for Real Madrid star Endrick in January as the 18-year-old could be sent out on loan to gain more top-level experience ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in world football, hence why Real Madrid paid Palmeiras €70m for his services back in 2022.

The youngster only joined up with the La Liga champions this season and has so far featured nine times for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, scoring two goals and assisting another. However, the forward has only received 107 minutes of action and if he is to develop at a fast pace, the Brazil international will need more.

According to Fichajes, Ancelotti could send Endrick out on loan in January as part of his development plan for the player. Tottenham and Juventus are both believed to be interested in the 18-year-old and could land the Real Madrid star if they can guarantee him minutes.

This would be a sensational signing for Spurs but given the talent they already have in their forward positions, is the Brazilian needed in North London?

Do Tottenham need Real Madrid’s Endrick in January?

Tottenham do not need to put any money towards a move for Endrick as Ange Postecoglou already has plenty of options for his forward positions.

The North London club will be more interested in developing a winger of their own in Mikey Moore and signing the Real Madrid star would only take away from the limited opportunities the 17-year-old already has to play throughout a campaign.

It would also be more beneficial for Endrick to join a La Liga club on loan as that is where he is expected to play over the coming years and getting used to the league would be a big aid to his career in Madrid.