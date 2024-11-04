Gabriel Jesus celebrates with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be facing transfer interest from Newcastle United in out-of-form Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus has been hugely disappointing for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium, and it perhaps makes sense that there’s now some speculation over his future as Mikel Arteta likely needs a significant upgrade in his attack.

Despite being an exciting part of the team during his time at Manchester City, we haven’t seen the best of Jesus at Arsenal, with the 27-year-old currently on a run of just one goal in 13 games in all competitions this season.

That’s a really poor return, even if Jesus hasn’t always been viewed as a prolific scorer, but more of a false-nine with other qualities he brings to the team.

Gabriel Jesus transfer: Could Arsenal sell their flop striker to Newcastle?

See below as Ekrem Konur claims Newcastle could look to Jesus if they end up losing star striker Alexander Isak…

Newcastle United could make a move for Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus if Swedish striker Alexander Isak leaves in the transfer window. pic.twitter.com/rdwxkrXJfx — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) November 4, 2024

It could be that Jesus would be able to revive his career at Newcastle, but this also seems like quite a big gamble from the Magpies if they lose a talent like Isak.

The Sweden international has been a joy to watch for much of his time at St James’ Park, and one imagines there are plenty of Arsenal fans who’d relish the chance to see him sign for their club as an upgrade on an under-performer like Jesus.

So, for NUFC to sign Jesus to replace Isak seems a bit misguided, even if beggars can’t exactly be choosers in situations like this.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the weeks ahead, but it will be interesting to see if Arsenal jump at the chance to sell Jesus this January.

Doing business in the middle of the season isn’t easy, but AFC arguably need to make a change in attack as soon as possible to save their campaign, so offloading Jesus could help raise funds for an upgrade in that area of the pitch.