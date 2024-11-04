Gary Neville “couldn’t believe” what he saw from Man United duo against Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho and Gary Neville (Photos by Carl Recine, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville singled out Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford for criticism after yesterday’s 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea.

The Red Devils continued their awful recent form, with just two wins in their last ten games in all competitions, and just one in their last six in the Premier League, leaving them in 13th place in the table.

Of course, Chelsea are never an easy opponent, but Neville clearly felt there were things that some players could’ve done better for Man Utd yesterday.

Neville was critical of the team as a whole, but he singled out Garnacho and Rashford in particular for their lack of work rate tracking back.

While United fans will likely see those two as among their favourites from this current squad, Neville feels their homegrown status perhaps means the supporters cut them a bit too much slack.

In particular, Neville has made it clear he doesn’t believe they work as hard as the wingers or wide-forwards at clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Gary Neville lays into Manchester United duo

“I’m not gonna dig Rashford and Garnacho out, but I am, because they’re two players who have come through the ranks. I think that comes with some credit – you’re an academy player and you get a level of buy-in from the fans because of that, there is an enthusiasm towards them,” Neville said on his podcast.

“They’ve been in the team now, Rashford for a good few years and Garnacho a couple of years or so, but when I watch [Bukayo] Saka, [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli [for Arsenal], I watch Bernardo Silva and [Phil] Foden for City or I watch players at Liverpool. I watch them all scurrying back, harassing and doubling up with real intent.

“I’ve just watched [Malo] Gusto run forward there on that far side during the first half and couldn’t believe how much space he gets. The first ethic is that you have to work hard.”

Neville played in some great United teams so knows a thing or two about how much work rate it takes to win trophies for this club, with Rashford and Garnacho perhaps being well advised to listen to his feedback here.