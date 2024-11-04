“Matter of time” – Liverpool receive crucial defender deal update

Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A new contract for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly just considered a ‘matter of time’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the Reds since he joined a few years ago, and fans will no doubt be eager to see him commit his future.

Even if many of the recent headlines about Liverpool stars’ futures have revolved around Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, it’s also clearly vitally important for the club to ensure Konate stays.

See below as Romano has the following update on Konate, with his new contract still in the works and considered just a matter of time…

?? Ibou Konaté returns to team training as he’s expected to be ready to face Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool also keep working on new deal for Ibou, considered matter of time ? pic.twitter.com/grk0sndWbr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2024

Ibrahima Konate will be a big part of Liverpool’s future

With Van Dijk’s future looking uncertain, Konate’s new deal is also hugely important, as the 25-year-old will surely be LFC’s long-term replacement for the Dutchman.

Van Dijk’s impact at Liverpool has been enormous, and there aren’t many out there on the market who can come in and fill that void, but in Konate Liverpool arguably already have the best option.

Konate will have learned a lot from playing alongside Van Dijk, and the best next step now could be to build the defence around him, with a younger defensive partner perhaps coming in soon.

CaughtOffside have previously been told that Liverpool like Goncalo Inacio and Loic Bade, and they’d certainly fit the bill as two young talents who could flourish alongside a more experienced partner like Konate.

While this is welcome news from Romano, Liverpool fans will also hope that work is still going on to ensure the likes of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk all stay at Anfield.

Salah and Van Dijk remain fine players and key performers despite their age, while Alexander-Arnold is arguably just getting to the peak of his powers, so to lose him on a free now would be a disaster for the Merseyside giants.