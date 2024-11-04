“Matter of time” – Liverpool receive crucial defender deal update

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A new contract for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly just considered a ‘matter of time’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the Reds since he joined a few years ago, and fans will no doubt be eager to see him commit his future.

Even if many of the recent headlines about Liverpool stars’ futures have revolved around Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, it’s also clearly vitally important for the club to ensure Konate stays.

“Only because of Arne Slot” – Liverpool are now in contention to sign this world class talent! Click here to find out more!

See below as Romano has the following update on Konate, with his new contract still in the works and considered just a matter of time…

Ibrahima Konate will be a big part of Liverpool’s future

With Van Dijk’s future looking uncertain, Konate’s new deal is also hugely important, as the 25-year-old will surely be LFC’s long-term replacement for the Dutchman.

Van Dijk’s impact at Liverpool has been enormous, and there aren’t many out there on the market who can come in and fill that void, but in Konate Liverpool arguably already have the best option.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups and head-to-head record
Edu leaving Arsenal could be good news for Nottingham Forest owner
‘Sources have told…’ – Why Edu may be leaving Arsenal as Sky Sports sources share surprise detail
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruben Amorim
Reminder that Solskjaer still holds a crazily impressive Man United record – why did they sack him again?

Konate will have learned a lot from playing alongside Van Dijk, and the best next step now could be to build the defence around him, with a younger defensive partner perhaps coming in soon.

Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

CaughtOffside have previously been told that Liverpool like Goncalo Inacio and Loic Bade, and they’d certainly fit the bill as two young talents who could flourish alongside a more experienced partner like Konate.

While this is welcome news from Romano, Liverpool fans will also hope that work is still going on to ensure the likes of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk all stay at Anfield.

Salah and Van Dijk remain fine players and key performers despite their age, while Alexander-Arnold is arguably just getting to the peak of his powers, so to lose him on a free now would be a disaster for the Merseyside giants.

More Stories Ibrahima Konate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.