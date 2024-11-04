Leicester City make Steve Cooper sack decision

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City lost their manager over the summer when Enzo Maresca joined Chelsea after winning promotion with them.

Not only did they lose their manager but also their best player in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who followed Maresca to Chelsea.

Leicester City appointed Steve Cooper as they prepared for the new season of the Premier League but it has not worked out well for them so far.

They are currently 15th in the league, just five points above the relegation zone and some of their recent results have raised questions over the future of Cooper.

According to Football Insider, Cooper’s future at Leicester is still in doubt even after his team scored a late equaliser against Ipswich at the weekend.

Jordan Ayew’s late goal salvaged a point for Leicester against Ipswich but that has not changed anything about the future of the manager at the King Power Stadium.

Cooper was booed by his own fans when the Foxes were beaten by Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the Premier League.

The manager’s job is only safe until the November international break and he would need a significant turnaround in results in order to guarantee his future at the club.

The newly promoted Premier League club are currently not in a state of crisis and their league position is not too concerning but the club hierarchy expect better from the team who comfortably won the Championship last season.

Steve Cooper has struggled to improve the level of the Leicester City players

The manager has failed to win over the players and the club officials are aware of that.

One or two more bad results could lead the club to make a final decision on the future of Cooper at the club as they are ready to do whatever it takes to stay in the top flight this season.

Cooper needs results in his favour to keep his job at the King Power Stadium.