Liverpool get major boost to sign 23-year-old Premier League star in a cut-price deal

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are close to reaching the stage where they would have to replace some of the key members of their starting line up.

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah is uncertain at the club and they might have to look for their replacements soon in the market.

Another player who could be replaced by the Reds soon is left-back Andy Robertson who has lost his form at the club and manager Arne Slot has started preferring Kostas Tsimikas in the left-back position.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have tracked Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri for some time and the Merseyside club would sign him in a cut-price deal.

The report adds that the Premier League giants have monitored the Wolves player for a while and if they are relegated to the Championship this season, they might have to accept a cut-price offer for Ait-Nouri.

Robertson has clearly passed his peak and his time at the top level is appearing to be over.

The Scottish defender has been a brilliant servant for the Reds over the years and has helped them win the Premier League and the Champions League titles.

However, it is time to replace him and the Reds feel that Ait-Nouri is the ideal player for them and he would fit well in their attacking style of football.

The Wolves left-back has three goals and two assists already this season and Slot could be impressed by the player’s ability to attack as well as defend.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is ready to join Liverpool

Ait-Nouri would be open to a move away from Wolves and if they are relegated, it is highly unlikely to see him play in the Championship next season.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez who is enjoying a fine season for Andoni Iraola’s side.

By the start of next season, Liverpool could line up without both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.