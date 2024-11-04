Woeful Manchester United summer signing surely won’t last under Ruben Amorim, expert predicts

Joshua Zirkzee looks frustrated during a Manchester United game this season (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has been heavily criticised by journalist Samuel Luckhurst after a “woeful” start to life at Old Trafford.

Luckhurst has even suggested in a piece for the Manchester Evening News that Zirkzee could already be someone the Red Devils would consider selling, even though he’s only been at the club for a few months.

Zirkzee looked a hugely impressive talent at Bologna, but it’s perhaps starting to look like he was either a bit of a flash in the pan, or that a big move like this possibly came a bit too quickly for him.

The 23-year-old Dutchman has had plenty of opportunities for United so far this season, but has just one goal in 15 appearances in total, and Luckhurst is clearly far from impressed.

The MEN writer often has a lot of insight into what’s going on behind the scenes at United, and he already seems to think Zirkzee’s days could be numbered as the club prepare for new manager Ruben Amorim to come in.

Joshua Zirkzee slammed as “woeful” for Manchester United – is his future already in doubt?

United also have Rasmus Hojlund up front and Luckhurst expects he’ll end up being the first choice striker over Zirkzee.

“The Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules have actually encouraged longer contracts through the amortisation practice as a player’s fee is spread across the length of their contract. So Joshua Zirkzee, a £36.5million buy, is costing United a paltry £7.3m a year in their accounts,” Luckhurst wrote.

“Only Zirkzee does not resemble a footballer, never mind a striker. There were more disbelieving sighs from the stands during his meek cameo against Chelsea. It is now one goal in 15 games.”

He added: “It is not too early to conclude United have to cut their losses on Zirkzee next year. Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation requires a proven goalscorer. That is not Hojlund or Zirkzee, so one of them has to make way. Zirkzee is the inferior frontman and the more economical investment.”