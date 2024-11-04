Huge boost for Man United as £55m star returns to training ahead of Amorim arrival

Ruben Amorim will have Mason Mount available at Man United. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Man United have received a boost ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash with PAOK on Thursday as Mason Mount has returned to group training following his absence through injury.

The midfielder has been out of action for the majority of the 2024/25 campaign having suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the season and has only been involved in just one of the Manchester club’s last eight Premier League matches.

Life at Old Trafford has not been kind to Mount since his £55m arrival from Chelsea last summer as the England star has struggled to find any form.

The 25-year-old has featured only 25 times for United over the last two seasons, producing one goal and one assist. These numbers are massively underwhelming for the money the Manchester club paid for the midfield star but his return to action may be perfectly timed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mount has returned to group training with Man United and his minutes will be managed over the coming games.

The arrival of Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP during the international break offers the former Chelsea star a fresh start and his return could be a big boost if the Portuguese coach can help him rediscover his old self.

Can Mason Mount return to his best under Ruben Amorim?

Mount has proven at Chelsea that he can be one of the best creative talents in the Premier League but it has been years since the midfielder has shown that kind of form.

The 25-year-old struggled during his last year with the Blues and has yet to do anything at Old Trafford. It will be hard for Amorim to help the midfielder rediscover his old self as other players at the Manchester club are also struggling around him.

Fans of the Red Devils will hope the arrival of a new manager motivates Mount and his return to form could be a game-changer for the Manchester club’s attack throughout the second half of the campaign.