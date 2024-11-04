Report: Midfielder wants to join Liverpool only because of Arne Slot

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has been a huge hit at Liverpool since joining the club in the summer to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutch manager has taken the Reds to the top of the Premier League standings and made them even stronger than last season.

They are now looking likely to challenge for the league title against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Not only has Slot made the whole team better but also improved the individual quality of some of the players.

This is a huge reason why Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu wants to join Liverpool and play under the Dutch manager, according to Football Insider.

Kokcu and Slot spent two years together at Dutch club Feyenoord and the midfielder played some of his best football under the leadership of the Liverpool manager.

Slot is looking to make a midfield signing next year after missing out on the opportunity to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

The Reds need a new number 6 and Kokcu could be the player they target in the upcoming transfer window.

The player is keen on a move away from Benfica and Liverpool would be his dream destination.

However, the Reds would have to pay a huge fee in order to bring him to Anfield because the midfielder still has four years remaining on his contract at Benfica.

Arne Slot would be open to the idea of signing Orkun Kokcu

Liverpool will have no problems as far as their financial situation is concerned since they did not splash the cash in the summer.

Kokcu is someone that Slot already knows and he would find it easier to work with the Turkey international midfielder.

Liverpool may also have to consider replacing Virgil van Dijk at the end of the season if he leaves the club and they are considering a move for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera but they will face competition from Arsenal to sign him.