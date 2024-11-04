(Photos by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are fast approaching the critical January 1 deadline that could decide the fate of three key stars, including Mo Salah.

The Egypt international – along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – finds himself on a contract set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The Mersesyiders’ record-breaking attacker appeared to reference his uncertain future at Anfield following a remarkable 2-1 comeback against Brighton in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if sporting director Richard Hughes and his recruitment team can manage to find some middle ground in contract talks this term.

What does an ideal November look like for Liverpool?

It should be stressed that a failure to agree contract extensions in November doesn’t necessarily rule out a positive outcome in December.

That said, one might reasonably conclude that the chances of all three stars renewing will significantly diminish as we near the winter window.

January 1 should be a deadline that inspires some level of fear in the Liverpool fanbase given that Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with overseas outfits. Given Real Madrid’s well-documented interest, it would be highly surprising if the La Liga giants didn’t take advantage.

At least as far as the former Roma winger is concerned, the Anfield faithful can potentially rest assured that Arne Slot is in a far from defeatist mood.

“There’s no reason at the moment to think that he is dropping in terms of level,” the Dutch head coach told reporters in his pre-Leverkusen press conference.

He went on to add: “I can’t tell you what the future will look like. For some players, like Cristiano Ronaldo – what is his year? He’s still doing really well. [Lionel] Messi is still incredible. Incredible!

“There were also players, like me, that weren’t as good anymore when they are 33. Not that I was so good at 26. I regressed a bit earlier than Ronaldo or Messi!

“So yeah, I don’t know what the future will bring, but I do know that Mo is in a very good place at the moment.”

"I don't know what the future will bring, but Mo is in a very good place at the moment" ? Arne Slot on Mo Salah's future in football ? pic.twitter.com/8y6M7TFPS9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 4, 2024

It’s far from being confirmation that the 32-year-old will put pen to paper on fresh terms. That said, if Salah’s manager is of the mind that he’s got more to give at the top level, it’s surely a positive indication as to a potentially equally positive outcome.

Liverpool’s insistence on sorting out contracts elsewhere first with Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah would then likewise indicate a certain element of unpredictability over placement in the contract queue.

In that case, it would be unsurprising to see one of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Virgil van Dijk’s terms left a little later in November or December.

Liverpool may balk at three-year Salah contract extension request

Ultimately, it all comes down to how confident Slot’s outfit feels that it can replace Mo Salah’s 16 goal contributions in 15 games (all competitions) in the 2024/25 season.

If the answer to that question is “not particularly”, it would be an oversight of epic proportions to allow the Pharaohs’s star to run down his contract without a replacement in the pipeline.

One has to question, however, whether Liverpool would balk at the No.11’s alleged three-year contract demand. At 32 years of age, it’s difficult to imagine the league leaders committing beyond a two-year deal that would already keep the attacker at Anfield until the age of 35.

Plus, it’s hard to see Salah turning down the opportunity to keep wearing the famous red shirt over the matter of a year on his contract.