16 G/A Liverpool ace compared to Ronaldo and Messi by Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah was been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

There are no players better from the last generation than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and being compared to the duo is the highest of compliments, which is exactly what Arne Slot has done when speaking about Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian superstar has been sensational for the Reds since completing his £34.3m move from AS Roma back in 2017, featuring 364 times for the Merseyside club, scoring 220 goals and assisting a further 96.

The 32-year-old is already a Liverpool legend having won everything at Anfield and his manager sees no signs of the winger slowing down.

Salah has helped produced nine goals and seven assists across 15 matches this season, helping Slot’s team to the top of the Premier League and undefeated in all the cup competitions. This has earned the Egypt captain comparisons to Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, as his manager believes the winger can emulate the duo by playing well into his thirties.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and given his age, there is doubt over whether the Premier League outfit will offer him a new deal with the money he wants.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to the press on Monday ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Slot addressed the Salah contract issue and compared the winger to Messi and Ronaldo.

Salah is expected to start once again on Tuesday night. When asked how long the Reds star can continue playing at his current level given he will be 33 before the start of next season, Slot answered via Sky Sports: “There is no reason to think that he is dropping in terms of level.

“That’s not what you see with his numbers or what you see when he plays. I cannot tell you how the future will look like.

“Ronaldo, what age is he at the moment? Messi is still incredible. But there are also players like me who weren’t as good any more at 33, not that I was that good at 26 but I regressed worse than Ronaldo and Messi. I don’t know what the future brings but I do know Mo is in a very good place at the moment.”