12 goals and 9 assists star could be stolen away from Liverpool by European giants in €60m move

Will Omar Marmoush move to Liverpool? (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

One of the names that will dominate the 2025 summer transfer window is Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush as Liverpool and Bayern Munich have already expressed an interest in the Bundesliga star.

The 25-year-old is in the form of his life throughout the start of the 2024/25 campaign as the Egyptian star has scored 12 goals and assisted a further nine across 14 matches, which has helped Frankfurt up to third in the Bundesliga standings.

This has caught the attention of Bayern Munich as Marmoush is definitely on the German giants’ radar and they are considering bringing him to Bavaria next summer, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The reporter has stated that there have been no agreements or negotiations so far, however, informal talks have taken place.

This follows up on Plettenberg’s previous update in Marmoush where the German reporter stated that talks have also taken place with Liverpool, who are also monitoring the Egyptian forward.

The 25-year-old has been labelled a “serious option” for the Merseyside club, who seem to be looking to add to their forward options – which may provide a hint regarding the future of Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Marmoush has a contract with Frankfurt until 2027 but that will not matter should a club arrive with a bid between €50m/€60m for the Egypt international.

Where would Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush fit at Liverpool?

With Liverpool’s current forward options it is hard to see where Marmoush would fit in Arne Slot’s team should he complete a move to Anfield in 2025.

Should Salah depart Anfield at the end of the season, that could see Luis Diaz move to the right, which would open up a space for Marmoush on the left. Like several other forwards at the Reds, the Frankfurt star can play out wide and through the middle, which is certainly an attraction for the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool make an official move next summer and what star Marmoush will replace in the Merseyside club’s team.