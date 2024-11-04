Ruud van Nistelrooy’s future update has emerged following Ruben Amorim appointment

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After the departure of Erik ten Hag from Manchester United, Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken charge of the team.

The former Man United striker, who scored 150 goals for the club during a highly successful spell at Old Trafford, has taken charge of two games so far with the club yet to taste defeat under his leadership.

Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim has been appointed by the club already but before his arrival, Van Nistelrooy has been given the opportunity to lead the team.

Under the interim Dutch manager, who was backed to replace Erik ten Hag at the club, the Red Devils have won their Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City with a 5-2 score line. Their second match under him against Chelsea ended 1-1 at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports News, Man United players want Van Nistelrooy to stay at the club and act as a bridge between them and new manager Amorim.

The Dutchman has won over the players at the club and they would love it if he extends his stay at the club.

Amorim is going to join the club with his own coaching team and his staff but there is a chance that he could decide to keep the former Man United striker at the club on the demand of the players.

The report from Sky Sports News has stated:

“Sky Sports News can reveal there is a swell of support to keep the 48-year-old at Carrington in some capacity after his period as interim manager ends.

“Van Nistelrooy is esteemed by United’s leadership group for the way he carries himself, along with all the staff that serve first-team operations.”

Amorim is expected to arrive at the club with his own coaching staff which would mean that the club would have to find a new position for Van Nistelrooy.

He is open to working with Amorim in any capacity for the club he represented for five years.

The players have been impressed with his communications skills and they feel at ease with the Dutchman around.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial for Man United and their season.

Amorim is going to take some time getting used to of the new environment and the job at hand at Old Trafford.

Keeping Van Nistelrooy as his assistant will only help him to understand the job better and act as a connector between him and the players.