Revealed: Aston Villa & Everton eyeing La Liga wonderkid, huge transfer fee required

Stanis Idumbo in action for Sevilla (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Everton are among the clubs showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Sevilla wonderkid Stanis Idumbo, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The talented 19-year-old attacking midfielder is starting to make a real impression in La Liga, with CaughtOffside informed that scouts from the likes of Villa, Everton and Brighton have watched his recent games against the likes of Barcelona and been hugely impressed with what they saw.

Idumbo has only recently become a first-team regular with Sevilla, but has long been regarded as an exciting prospect from his days in the Ajax academy and with the likes of Gent and Club Brugge in his native Belgium.

CaughtOffside understands Sevilla are not keen to sell Idumbo, so it could take big money from the likes of Villa and Everton to persuade the Spanish club to let him go.

Other big names from abroad are also understood to be keen on the Belgium Under-19 international, such as Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.

Stanis Idumbo transfer: Will the Sevilla youngster move to Aston Villa?

It seems clear that Idumbo has a big future in the game, and it would most likely be smart business by whichever club manages to win the race for his signature.

Sevilla won’t want to make this easy for anyone, but at the same time they are a club that have historically cashed in on players when there’s been an opportunity to make a big profit.

Clubs like Brighton, Dortmund and Benfica have also done well with similar strategies, so Idumbo looks very much like a signing who’d fit those clubs.

Still, someone like Villa would do well to get in ahead of those names as they’re a club very much on the up under Unai Emery, and will want to avoid having to pay big money for someone like Idumbo later along down the line once his reputation and value increase.