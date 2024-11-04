Tottenham have made up their mind over transfer plans in the January window

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham need new additions to their squad and it is not a secret.

They started the season in disappointing form but recent results have made sure they climb up the Premier League table.

They are currently in seventh position in the league and their latest win against Aston Villa, a thumping 4-1 win, suggests that they are heading in the right direction under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs manager was backed in the summer transfer window and the club plan to provide him the funds once again in January.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are working on a deal to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

Postecoglou has already done the experiment of playing Dejan Kulusevski in the midfield, in a more central role since clearly it is a position they need more reinforcements in.

The experiment has worked well for the North London club but they believe that they need an upgrade in the midfield position.

As per the report, AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders is linked with a move to the Tottenham Stadium but a move in January is considered unlikely for the Dutch player.

Ange Postecoglou already has depth in the midfield

Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are already at the club to play in the midfield position behind James Maddison and Kulusevski but Spurs are considering adding more quality in the position.

Their signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United in the summer has not worked well so far and his lack of experience means that it is too early for him to step up in a bigger role in the team.

A few additions in January could help Spurs move closer to the top four of the Premier League as they are currently targeting a return to the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon could become the first player to leave Tottenham in the January transfer window with Getafe interested in signing him.