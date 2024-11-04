Arsenal have looked at this world class attacker, but how will Man United impact the transfer?

Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres (Photos by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres is going to be one of the most talked about players in Europe when the January transfer window opens.

The Swedish striker is doing incredible things at Sporting right now, just as he did last season having made the move to Portugal from Coventry city.

No-one picked him up in the summer despite his goalscoring exploits with Sporting, but it would be very surprising if he does not move on in the next couple of windows.

Personally, I would be surprised if anything happens in January. Sporting will do all they can not to lose him halfway through the season. But when the summer comes around, I imagine he will be off.

You would think that Ruben Amorim’s departure from Sporting to Manchester United will only add to the speculation. Will he follow his former boss to Old Trafford? United have spent big on a couple of young strikers in the past couple of seasons, so that might not be possible.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer: Just how interested are Arsenal?

Gyokeres is a player Arsenal have looked at. That’s well known.

But despite needing a new forward, they opted not to move for him in the summer, even after they missed out on Benjamin Sesko.

Could Arsenal replace Edu with the transfer guru who discovered Lewandowski & Gundogan? Click here to find out more!

I’m still not convinced they will sign a striker in January, even with the poor run of form we are seeing from Mikel Arteta’s side. It still feels more likely that they will wait until the summer when they will have more options available to them.

Gyokeres will be one of those options once again. But Alexander Isak would still be my first choice, I have to admit.