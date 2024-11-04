(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal were beaten by Newcastle United in the Premier League in the early kick off on Saturday.

It was another concerning performance from the Gunners who have lost points in their last three Premier League matches.

Their poor run started with a defeat against Bournemouth and continued at home against Liverpool where they could not beat Arne Slot’s side after taking the lead twice.

Their latest defeat against Newcastle means they have only won one point out of the last nine available in the league.

William Saliba spoke to the media after the defeat against the Magpies and claimed that the Gunners need to win against Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek in order to regain their confidence.

Arsenal travel away to Italy to face Inter Milan in the Champions League and after that, they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Saliba said via the Arsenal website:

“Next week, we have two big games to come back with the win. I think we will do it if we give everything.

“(Inter is) a big game. If we win, we have the confidence back and we have to do it. We all want to play big games like these.”

Two tough tests await the Gunners and Mikel Arteta would have to find solution or his team will lose more ground in the title race.

The North London have already dropped down to fifth position in the league and they are seven points behind league leaders Liverpool now.

William Saliba will be hoping his team can find their form

If the gap increases more, it will be difficult to catch high flying Liverpool this season.

From now on, Arteta’s team will have to find their peak form and stay in the title race before their season gets over four months into the season.

More than performances on the pitch, the Arsenal players need to “stick together” as claimed by current club captain Bukayo Saka.