Alexander Isak and his Newcastle teammates celebrate (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly making Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak their top transfer target up front as there are said to be major doubts about him signing a new contract at St James’ Park.

The Gunners look in desperate need of more quality up front, and Isak has shown himself to be one of the best all-round forwards in Europe on his day during an impressive spell in the Premier League.

It is therefore not too surprising to hear that Arsenal would have to pay as much as £100million to sign the Sweden international, even if Team Talk also report that there are “major doubts” he’ll commit his future to the Magpies.

Arsenal could perhaps do well to just invest whatever it takes to take their front line to a new level, as Isak would give them something different in attack and potentially make Mikel Arteta’s side much more of a serious threat in the title race and in the Champions League.

Alexander Isak transfer could be perfect for Arsenal

Even if Kai Havertz has grown into his role as Arsenal’s main striker, it’s still not clear it’s his best position, and he’s also slightly limited with what he can offer there.

Isak arguably has a bit more to his game, and the potential to give the Gunners a bit more of an X factor up front to unlock defences in more difficult games.

Our columnist Charles Watts previously made it clear he’d love to see Isak join Arsenal, saying: “I’ve always said that Alexander Isak is perfect for Arsenal. He would be at the top of my list of new forwards if he were to become available.

“It will be interesting to see if Newcastle soften their stance on Isak in light of the news that talks over a new contract have stalled. Should that happen, then I would love to see Arsenal at least try and have a conversation about a potential move.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant has also described Isak as someone who’d fit perfectly at the Emirates Stadium.