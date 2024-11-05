Ex-Arsenal ace urges them to sign “25 goals” man, Arteta got a close look at “brilliant” option recently

Mikel Arteta and Alexander Isak (Photo by Alex Pantling, Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury has urged the Gunners to sign a 25-goal-a-season striker, with Alexander Isak looking the ideal candidate.

Isak scored the winning goal with a superb header for Newcastle in their 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s side at the weekend, and there’s been plenty of talk about the Sweden international being firmly on the north Londoners’ radar.

Isak was praised on commentary during that game for his “absolutely brilliant” play for that goal, and it’s little surprise to see the 25-year-old now being talked about as a top priority target for Arsenal by outlets like Team Talk.

Arsenal could surely do with replacing Kai Havertz, or at least having a slightly different profile of forward alongside him, and Isak looks like he fits the bill.

Arsenal need a 25-goal-a-season striker

Lansbury, speaking at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”, didn’t name any specific names, but said he’d like to see his old club sign someone who can offer around 25 goals a season.

“I’ve said it for a couple of years now: I think they need an out-and-out striker; I think they need a number nine who will go and score them goals,” Lansbury said.

“Who that is? I don’t know. It’s a tough one. They need someone who’ll guarantee them 25 goals a season.”

Isak is surely the perfect candidate, as our columnist Charles Watts has said.

“I’ve always said that Alexander Isak is perfect for Arsenal,” Watts told us recently. “He would be at the top of my list of new forwards if he were to become available.”

Arsenal fans will likely have a few other ideas in their minds as well, with top strikers like Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko also looking impressive in recent times, though it remains to be seen how realistic they’d be.