Chelsea’s worst manager from the Abramovich era set for incredible Serie A role

Although he was labelled the worst Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era, Frank Lampard is set to take over from Ivan Juric at Serie A giants, Roma.

Currently a pundit for Amazon Prime, Lampard, who set an unwanted record whilst in charge of the Blues, might well be seeing his luck about to change shortly.

The Giallorossi’s knee-jerk reaction in sacking Daniele De Rossi and replacing him with Ivan Juric has quickly come back to haunt them.

It’s obvious to anyone with even a passing interest in Serie A, that Juric isn’t, and was never, the right choice for the manager’s post.

Gazzetta dello Sport note that Lampard could soon be installed, though the Roma hierarchy would do well to take a look at the 46-year-old’s record.

MARCA even noted his label as the worst Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era.

Things didn’t improve when he was brought back to the club by Todd Boehly either. In his first 20 matches in charge, he lost 17 and won just one.

Against that type of backdrop, one wonders if Roma aren’t losing their minds again, particularly when you consider too that Lampard has no experience of Serie A as a professional player or manager whatsoever.

There’s little doubt that as a midfielder, he was one of the best generation, but as has been seen so many times before, a brilliant player does not a brilliant manager make.

Lampard only need cast his eyes towards Saudi Arabia to see how poorly his former England colleague, Steven Gerrard, another world-class midfielder, is faring at Al-Ettifaq.

Roma’s need for a change of direction is obvious, given their recent results which included a 5-1 hammering at Fiorentina and a Europa League loss to Elfsborg.

Juric may get until the international break, with the fixture prior to that being just his 12th game in charge.

If Lampard then gets parachuted in, he can be in no doubt what’s required from his new employers.